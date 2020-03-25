South Dakota Schools Closed Until May

It a press conference Tuesday Governor Kristi Noem announced that South Dakota schools should stay closed until May to give the state time to “flatten and bend” the COVID-19 curve.

Governor Noem stated: “Today I have put forward recommendations to all of our school administrators and those at the local level that kids should stay out of their school buildings until May 1. This will give us time to make sure we are flattening and bending the curve of the spread of the infection in South Dakota and also gives them some consistency at the district level on how they will teach these children at home or at a distance.”

