‘South Dakota Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’ Ceremony Gets New Dates

If you plan on attending the 2021 South Dakota Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, plan on going later in the year.

COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc on area events.

Due to the uncertainties that still surround the virus, Dakota News Now is reporting the South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association decided on Tuesday (January 26) to move the induction ceremony from April until September this year.

The new dates for the event are now Friday and Saturday (September 24 and 25th) at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls.

According to Dakota News Now, tickets for this year's ceremony go on sale Sunday (February 14), and I am told (hint, hint) they make an excellent Valentine's Day gift for the music lover in your life.

If you have already purchased advance tickets for the April event, there's no need to get a refund. Your early-bird ticket will still be good for the new date in September.

Joining the long list of bands, artists, and music-related celebs in 2021, will be nine different South Dakota bands like; Indigenous, Felix, The Rumbles, and Cokeley, to name a few. Almost a dozen Rock and Roll supporters are getting inducted this year as well, even Results Radio/Townsquare Media's own Ben & Patty from the 97-3 KKRC morning show.

In addition, Chris Gage and Gordy Zens are picking up the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Source: Dakota News Now

