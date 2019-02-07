South Dakota Road Conditions: No Travel Advised

A blizzard warning is in effect all day today and close on its heels will be a wind chill advisory through the night, according to the National Weather Service. Schools around the area called it a day very early and travel is already being impacted by the hazardous conditions. And when they say hazardous, the mean life-threatening.

So, if you don't absolutely need to travel today, the prevailing opinion is- -you shouldn't.

That being said, Safe Travel USA has the latest road conditions map available:

Serious accidents have already occurred in Sioux Falls on I-229 and around the area, but if you feel compelled to, or need to travel today, be prepared. Make sure you have a basic winter survival kit in your vehicle, including:

Flashlight

Batteries

Blankets

Snacks

Water

Gloves, hat, scarf, boots

First-aid kit

If you travel and do get stranded, do not leave your vehicle! Your odds of survival are drastically reduced out in the open.

Sources: National Weather Service Sioux Falls , Safe Travel USA