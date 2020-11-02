South Dakota Record Breaking COVID-19 Weekend.

South Dakota saw record-breaking COVID-19 related numbers over the weekend. The South Dakota Department of Health reported 4,326 new cases and 34 deaths over the three days.

Friday, Oct. 30: Deaths – 12, New Cases – 1,560

Deaths – 12, New Cases – 1,560 Saturday, Oct. 31: Deaths – 10, New Cases – 1,434

Deaths – 10, New Cases – 1,434 Sunday, Nov. 1: Deaths – 12, New Cases 1,332

To date, there have been 45,437 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 437 total deaths in South Dakota. There are 421 people currently hospitalized.

Sioux Falls is largely in Minnehaha and Lincoln County. Minnehaha County has seen substantial community spread with 12,667 COVID-19 cases reported, 3,479 active cases, and 111 deaths. Lincoln County has reported 3,193 cases, 985 active cases, and 21 deaths.

On Tuesday night the Sioux Falls City Council will vote on a proposed city Mask Mandate to help slow the viruses spread. If the council passes the mandate on Tuesday it would go on for final approval and implementation on Tuesday, November 10.

Sioux Falls City Councilor Curt Soehl will be bringing a mask mandate before the council for consideration. Soehl stated: “It does not restrict businesses, it does not restrict occupancy. And I encourage people to go about their business, to go Christmas shopping, to go out and go to a sporting event. But wear a mask. We have struggled in this community for months and months and months with asking people, with begging people, with even trying to shame them.”