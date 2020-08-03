South Dakota Reaches New Coronavirus Milestone

There is a new milestone for coronavirus cases in South Dakota. The Department of Health says the state has surpassed the 9,000 case mark with 9,020 reported total cases. Total cases represent the number of people who have ever tested positive since the pandemic began. 946 of those total cases are still active.

30 more cases have been reported as recovered, bring the total number of recoveries to 7,939 since testing began.

The total number of people who have tested negative in South Dakota is 105,628.

65 new COVID-19 cases were reported for Monday, August 3, 2020.

The health department reports three new hospitalizations for a total of 39 people in the hospital as of Monday. A total of 838 South Dakotans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Dakota News Now reports that no new deaths were recorded for Monday. Total deaths stand at 135.

The age group with the highest number of reported positive cases is 20-29 with 1935 total cases, but only one 1 death. On the other hand, the age group with the lowest number of reported cases is 80+ with 301 total cases, but this group has suffered the highest number of deaths at 59.

The distribution of total cases and deaths between males and females is nearly split. Males have had 4594 total cases with 67 deaths, females had 4426 total cases with 68 deaths.

Minnehaha County still leads the state in total cases at 4233. Pennington County is second with 845.