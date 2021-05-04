South Dakota Public Universities To Relax Face Mask Rules

The use of masks has become a highly politized topic in the United States. That's about right since just about everything in this country becomes politized eventually. This news is either going to be great or terrible depending on your worldview.

The South Dakota Board of Regents is relaxing its requirement that all people must wear a face mask or face covering in all public indoor spaces on public university campuses. This policy has been in place on all state campuses since last fall as part of a greater plan to "slow the spread" of COVID-19.

Get our free mobile app

The board announced on Tuesday that they are walking back their masking policy.

Beginning Monday, May 10, all six South Dakota public universities will become "mask optional" according to Dakota News Now.

Board of Regents Executive Director Brian Maher told Dakota News Now that the policy change is part of "operational adjustments" as universities transition to summer and prepare for a return to “normal campus operations” in the fall.

Maher said the change to optional masking for faculty, staff, and students came from a recommendation of university presidents and the fact that vaccines are now widely available.

“Our system has continuously responded to changing circumstances caused by the pandemic,” Maher told Dakota News Now. “Administrators will continue to monitor conditions, making the best decisions possible with the information available to them.”