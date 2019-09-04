South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Poll for September 4, 2019

Chaos is a perfect word to describe the start of the Class AA season as the previously fourth-ranked Watertown Arrows have claimed the top spot in the poll.

Every ranking position in Class AA changed from the preseason poll to the poll for this week. Watertown has grabbed the top ranking following a 5-0 start to the season. O'Gorman jumped from three to two, while Washington fell from first to third. Brandon Valley and Aberdeen Central entered the poll for the first time this season.

Sioux Falls Christian remains the unanimous top-ranked team in Class A after starting the season 3-1. Class A as a whole did not change this week. Class B remains steady as well with Northwestern at the top of the rankings.

Here is the South Dakota media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 3, 2019. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points, and previous ranking.

Class AA

Watertown (15) 5-0 83 4 O'Gorman 4-1 51 3 S.F. Washington (2) 4-1 50 1 Brandon Valley 4-2 20 RV Aberdeen Central 2-0 19 RV

Receiving Votes: Huron (4-1) 17, R.C. Stevens (1-1) 15

Class A

S.F. Christian (17) 3-1 85 1 Miller 1-0 64 2 McCook Central-Montrose 4-1 48 3 Elk Point-Jefferson 1-0 29 4 Parker 2-0 21 5

Receiving Votes: Dakota Valley (1-0) 6, Winner (1-1) 1, Aberdeen Roncalli (1-1) 1

Class B

Northwestern (16) 7-0 84 1 Warner (1) 0-0 63 2 Chester Area 2-0 55 3 Faulkton Area 1-0 32 4 Faith 1-0 19 5

Receiving Votes: Burke (1-0) 1, Philip (1-0) 1