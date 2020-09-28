South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll September 28, 2020

Multiple games were canceled last week due to COVID-19, but a majority still played on. Here's where teams stand heading into Week 6 of the high school football season.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt solidified themselves as the team to beat in Class 11AAA after defeating Harrisburg 46-21 this past weekend. The 5-0 Rough Riders are looking for an opponent for this upcoming week after Aberdeen Central called off their upcoming game due to COVID-19. Brandon Valley, after being idle due to COVID-19 issues in Watertown, remains ranked second in the poll this week.

The top-ranked team from last week in each class remains the same for this week. There was some movement in Class 11A though as Canton jumped to third, Dakota Valley moved up one spot to fourth, and Madison fell to fifth. Other changes this week included Wall jumping into the top-five in 9A, and Alcester-Hudson coming back into the 9B rankings.

The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 28 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points, and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Roosevelt (22) 5-0 110 1 Brandon Valley 3-1 87 2 Harrisburg 4-1 62 3 Lincoln 3-1 43 4 Washington 3-2 21 5

Receiving votes: O’Gorman 7.

Class 11AA

Yankton (19) 5-0 107 1 Brookings (3) 5-0 86 2 Pierre 3-1 70 3 Mitchell 3-2 44 4 Sturgis 2-3 22 5

Receiving votes: Huron 1.

Class 11A

Tea Area (18) 4-0 106 1 Dell Rapids (4) 5-0 92 2 Canton 2-2 49 4 Dakota Valley 3-2 41 5 Madison 2-3 35 3

Receiving votes: Milbank 4, Sioux Falls Christian 2, West Central 1.

Class 11B

Winner (17) 4-0 105 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (5) 6-0 93 2 Sioux Valley 4-1 59 3 McCook Central/Montrose 4-1 37 4 St. Thomas More 3-1 19 5

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 17.

Class 9AA

Viborg-Hurley (22) 5-0 110 1 Lemmon/McIntosh 5-0 86 2 Hamlin 6-0 56 3 Platte-Geddes 5-0 53 4 Hanson 5-0 21 5

Receiving votes: Deuel 4.

Class 9A

Howard (22) 5-0 110 1 Canistota/Freeman 4-1 84 2 Warner 5-0 59 3 De Smet 5-1 49 4 Wall 5-0 22 RV

Receiving votes: Gregory 3, Ipswich 2, Philip 1.

Class 9B

Wolsey-Wessington (12) 4-1 96 1 Langford Area (10) 4-1 95 2 Dell Rapids St. Mary 3-2 42 4 Alcester-Hudson 4-1 38 RV Herreid/Selby Area 4-1 37 5

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 14, Colman-Egan 8.