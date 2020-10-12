South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll October 12, 2020

This may seem a little crazy, but the final week of the regular season for 11B, and the 9-man classes has arrived.

Week eight of the high school football season is ahead with teams in the smaller classes getting set to wrap up the regular season. For the bigger classes (11AAA, 11AA, 11A), two more weeks remain with seeding positions on the line.

This week's South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll only has a few changes from last week's. West Central has entered the conversation in 11A following an impressive 33-14 win over Madison. The Trojans are now 4-3 on the season with games against Dell Rapids and Canton on the way.

While all of the other classes stayed fairly consistent from last week, something that has changed is the number of teams that have received votes. Only seven schools between the seven classes received votes but did not have enough to make the top-five. Usually, this list is a lot longer.

The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Oct. 12 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points, and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Roosevelt (18) 5-0 94 1 Brandon Valley (1) 5-1 76 2 Harrisburg 5-1 58 3 Lincoln 3-3 33 4 O’Gorman 4-3 24 5

Class 11AA

Yankton (15) 7-0 91 1 Brookings (4) 7-0 80 2 Pierre 4-2 56 3 Sturgis 3-4 39 5 Mitchell 3-4 19 4

Class 11A

Tea Area (19) 6-0 95 1 Dakota Valley 5-2 74 2 Dell Rapids 5-1 56 3 Canton 4-2 38 4 West Central 4-3 20 RV

Receiving votes: Milbank 1, Madison 1.

Class 11B

Winner (16) 7-0 92 1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (3) 7-0 79 2 Sioux Valley 6-1 55 3 St. Thomas More 5-1 32 4 Mobridge-Pollock 7-0 24 5

Receiving votes: Elk Point-Jefferson 3.

Class 9AA

Viborg-Hurley (19) 7-0 95 1 Lemmon/McIntosh 7-0 74 2 Hamlin 8-0 52 3 Platte-Geddes 7-0 44 4 Hanson 6-1 17 5

Receiving votes: Deuel 3.

Class 9A

Howard (19) 7-0 95 1 Canistota/Freeman 6-1 76 2 Warner 6-0 54 3 Wall 6-0 36 4 De Smet 5-2 22 5

Receiving votes: Ipswich/Edmunds Central 1, Philip 1.

Class 9B

Wolsey-Wessington (19) 6-1 95 1 Langford Area 5-2 71 2 Herreid/Selby Area 6-1 44 4 Dell Rapids St. Mary 4-2 40 3 Alcester-Hudson 5-2 23 5

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 12.