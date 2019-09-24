South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for September 23, 2019

We are in the middle of the South Dakota high school football season, and with five weeks left before the playoffs here's where the teams stand.

This week's edition of the South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll features no changes to the top-ranked team in each 11-man class. Brandon Valley, Pierre, Tea Area, and Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan remain at the top of the rankings for another week. Tea Area lost to Pierre in a cross-class matchup, but the Titans were not docked by the voters for it. Every team kept its top-five ranked teams from last week except for 9B, where Harding County jumped into fifth.

Changes, however, did take place within the top-five. In Class 11AAA, Sioux Falls Lincoln has jumped up the leaderboard after a dominate 48-23 win over O'Gorman. Harrisburg continues to impress and is the only team in 11AAA that is unbeaten. At the unofficial halfway point, Class 11AAA appears to be wide open.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of September 23 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points, and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Brandon Valley (21) 3-1 112 1 SF Roosevelt (1) 3-1 83 3 Harrisburg (1) 4-0 74 4 SF Lincoln 3-1 47 5 SF O’Gorman 2-2 27 2

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 2.

Class 11AA

Pierre (23) 4-0 115 1 Brookings 4-0 92 2 Mitchell 2-2 56 3 Yankton 2-2 48 5 Huron 2-2 29 4

Receiving votes: Sturgis 5.

Class 11A

Tea Area (17) 3-1 107 1 Dell Rapids (6) 4-0 94 2 Dakota Valley 3-1 72 3 Madison 2-2 40 4 SF Christian 2-2 15 5

Receiving votes: Canton 11, Tri-Valley 4, West Central 2.

Class 11B

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (21) 5-0 113 1 Winner (2) 5-0 93 2 Webster Area 4-0 53 3 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3-1 51 4 St. Thomas More 4-1 32 5

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 3.

Class 9AA

Bon Homme (21) 5-0 112 1 Viborg-Hurley (2) 4-0 94 2 Parker 4-0 62 3 Deuel 4-0 49 4 Baltic 3-1 28 5

Class 9A

Sully Buttes (14) 4-0 103 1 Canistota/Freeman (8) 5-0 98 2 Britton-Hecla (1) 4-0 75 3 Kimball/White Lake 4-0 38 4 Gregory 4-0 27 5

Receiving votes: Howard 4.

Class 9B

Colman-Egan (21) 4-0 113 1 Dell Rapids St. Mary (2) 5-0 94 2 Wolsey-Wessington 2-2 58 4 Alcester-Hudson 4-1 49 5 Harding County 3-1 24 RV

Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 5, Faulkton Area 2.