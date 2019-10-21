South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for October 21, 2019

Everyone say hello to the surging Lennox Orioles as the team has entered the top five in Class 11A.

This week's South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll features a new number one team in Class 9A and two teams that received votes last week jumping into the top-five.

Lennox is one of those teams in Class 11A to jump into the rankings. After a tough stretch of playing Canton and Tea Area, the Orioles have bounced back with impressive victories over 5-3 Dakota Valley and 4-4 Madison. Lennox is now ranked fifth in the class.

Only one small change in Class 11AAA this season. The top-five teams have separated themselves from the rest of the class entering the final week of the regular season. The change this week is for the fourth and fifth spots in the rankings. O'Gorman jumped to fourth following a win over Aberdeen Central, while Harrisburg fell to fifth after a loss to Brandon Valley.

The playoffs begin this week for Class 11B and the 9-man classes in South Dakota. This will be the final poll of the season for those classes.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 21 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points, and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

SF Roosevelt (21) 7-1 105 1 SF Lincoln 7-1 84 2 Brandon Valley 6-2 62 3 SF O’Gorman 6-2 42 5 Harrisburg 5-3 22 4

Class 11AA

Pierre (21) 8-0 105 1 Brookings 7-1 84 2 Mitchell 4-4 54 3 Huron 4-4 38 4 Sturgis 3-5 28 5

Receiving votes: Yankton 5, Douglas 1.

Class 11A

Tea Area (16) 7-1 100 1 Dell Rapids (5) 8-0 89 2 Canton 6-2 63 4 Dakota Valley 5-3 34 5 Lennox 4-4 14 RV

Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 9, Madison 6.

Class 11B

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (19) 8-0 103 1 Winner (2) 8-0 86 2 Webster Area 8-0 60 3 St. Thomas More 7-1 42 4 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 6-2 20 5

Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 2, Mobridge-Pollock 2.

Class 9AA

Viborg-Hurley (21) 8-0 105 1 Bon Homme 7-1 82 2 Deuel 7-1 64 3 Hamlin 6-2 43 4 Parker 6-2 17 RV

Receiving votes: Lemmon-McIntosh 2, Baltic 2.

Class 9A

Sully Buttes (16) 8-0 98 2 Canistota/Freeman (4) 7-1 76 1 Britton-Hecla (1) 7-0 74 3 Howard 7-1 42 4 Gregory 7-1 25 5

Class 9B

Colman-Egan (21) 8-0 105 1 Dell Rapids St. Mary 7-1 84 2 Wolsey-Wessington 6-2 60 3 Harding County 7-1 45 4 Langford Area 6-2 19 5

Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 2.