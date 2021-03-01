South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll March 1, 2021

With the postseason here for everyone, this is the final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the season.

Class A and B Girls began postseason play last week and, because of that, are not included in the final rankings of the season. The remaining classes begin postseason play this week with the region rounds (A/B Boys) or awaiting the start of the SoDak16 (AA).

The final poll for this season shows how wide-open Class AA Boys is heading into the playoffs. Three teams received first-place votes with Yankton now the top-ranked team in the class. Washington finished the regular season 18-2 with both of their losses to the surging O'Gorman Knights. O'Gorman received three first-place votes to end the year.

Vermillion (A Boys), De Smet (B Boys), and Washington (AA Girls) received all 18 first-place votes. All teams in each of those classes that were ranked last week remain in this week's poll.

The final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record points received, and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

Yankton (7) 17-3 76 2 Washington (8) 15-2 75 1 O’Gorman (3) 14-6 54 4 Roosevelt 13-5 41 3 Brandon Valley 14-6 21 5

Receiving votes: Mitchell 2, Harrisburg 1.

Class A

Vermillion (18) 20-0 90 1 Sioux Valley 19-1 71 2 Dakota Valley 18-2 52 4 SF Christian 15-5 27 3 Winner 18-2 24 5

Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 6.

Class B

De Smet (18) 19-1 90 1 Canistota 18-2 69 2 Howard 17-3 56 3 Dell Rapids St. Mary 16-4 26 5 Viborg-Hurley 14-5 18 4

Receiving votes: White River 7, Potter County 3, Platte-Geddes 1.

Girls basketball

Class AA

Washington (18) 16-2 90 1 Harrisburg 18-2 71 2 Aberdeen Central 17-3 51 3 O’Gorman 14-6 34 4 Brandon Valley 15-5 19 5

Receiving votes: Stevens 3, Mitchell 2.