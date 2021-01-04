South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll January 4, 2021

Entering the 2021 portion of the basketball season, the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors are the top-ranked team for both boys and girls basketball.

Washington has started the season strong with the boy's team out to a 3-0 start with wins over Brookings, Roosevelt, and Huron. The girls are also 3-0 with wins over Brookings, Lincoln, and Yankton.

Class AA Boys continues to be wide open this season. Brandon Valley fell from its top ranking after a loss to Lincoln. The Lynx are now down to fourth in the newest poll. Yankton has jumped back to second, while Harrisburg has moved to third. Mitchell has also now entered the conversation with a 6-0 start to the season.

Class AA Girls seems to be as crazy to start the year. O'Gorman's win streak came to an end with a 53-43 loss to Brandon Valley. The loss dropped the Knights down to third in the latest rankings. Harrisburg has jumped up to second, while Aberdeen Central continues to hold down the fifth spot.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 4 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record points received, and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys Basketball

Class AA

Washington (15) 3-0 84 2 Yankton (3) 5-1 69 4 Harrisburg 5-0 44 5 Brandon Valley 3-1 41 1 Mitchell 6-0 27 RV

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 4, Aberdeen Central 1.

Class A

Dakota Valley (18) 5-0 90 1 SF Christian 4-1 65 2 Sioux Valley 7-0 52 4 Dell Rapids 4-1 39 3 Vermillion 4-0 24 5

Class B

De Smet (15) 5-1 87 1 Platte-Geddes (3) 3-0 75 2 Howard 4-0 29 RV Dell Rapids St. Mary 4-2 28 5 Canistota 4-0 27 RV

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 21, Lemmon 2, White River 1.

Girls Basketball

Class AA

Washington (14) 3-0 86 2 Harrisburg (3) 6-0 65 3 O’Gorman (1) 3-1 49 1 Brandon Valley 4-1 35 4 Aberdeen Central 4-0 34 5

Class A

St. Thomas More (17) 5-0 88 1 T-2. West Central (1) 4-1 62 2 T-2. Winner 5-1 62 3 Hamlin 3-1 29 5 SF Christian 4-0 17 RV

Receiving votes: Tea Area 6, Garretson 4, Aberdeen Roncalli 2.

Class B

Corsica-Stickney (18) 5-0 90 1 Castlewood 4-0 65 2 White River 5-0 51 4 Ethan 4-0 37 3 Viborg-Hurley 7-0 26 5

Receiving votes: Newell 1.

