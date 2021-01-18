South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll January 18, 2021

We knew going into last Monday night that there would be changes to this week's rankings. Now we have some more clarity on the teams to beat in each class.

The most notable matchups took place in Class AA boys and girls last week. The Washington boys defeated Yankton 55-48 to solidify themselves as the top team in Class AA. On the same night, the Harrisburg girls defeated Washington 66-54 to keep its undefeated season alive and to gain the top position in the rankings.

While we had some great games across the week, the blizzard of last Friday also prevented us from a notable top-five matchup in Class A girls. West Central and St. Thomas More were scheduled to play on Friday night but the game was postponed due to travel conditions. There is not currently a make-up date set for that game.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 18 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record points received, and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

Washington (17) 7-0 85 1 Yankton 8-2 63 2 Harrisburg 6-0 54 3 Roosevelt 4-3 24 RV Mitchell 7-1 19 5

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 9, Rapid City Central 1.

Class A

Dakota Valley (17) 7-0 85 1 SF Christian 8-1 65 2 Sioux Valley 11-0 53 3 Vermillion 6-0 27 5 Dell Rapids 6-2 21 4

Receiving votes: Tiospa Zina 2, St. Thomas More 1, Winner 1.

Class B

De Smet (15) 9-1 83 1 Platte-Geddes (2) 6-0 70 2 Howard 7-1 48 3 Canistota 6-1 23 5 Viborg-Hurley 6-2 13 RV

Receiving votes: Elkton-Lake Benton 9, Dell Rapids St. Mary 8, Aberdeen Christian 1.

Girls basketball

Class AA

Harrisburg (17) 8-0 85 2 Washington 5-2 65 1 Aberdeen Central 7-0 42 5 O’Gorman 7-2 41 3 T-5. Brandon Valley 5-2 10 RV T-5. Mitchell 6-2 10 NR

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 2.

Class A

St. Thomas More (17) 10-0 85 1 West Central 7-1 65 2 Winner 10-1 54 3 SF Christian 8-1 31 5 Aberdeen Roncalli 10-0 13 RV

Receiving votes: Hamlin 7.

Class B

Corsica-Stickney (10) 8-2 73 1 Castlewood (6) 6-0 69 2 White River (1) 6-0 60 3 Ethan 7-1 31 4 Hanson 8-1 18 5

Receiving votes: Waverly-South Shore 2, Viborg-Hurley 2.

