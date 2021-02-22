South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll February 22, 2021

Region play begins this week for Class A and Class B Girls. Here are the new rankings as the postseason approaches.

Postseason play has arrived for two of the six classes of basketball, while the other four classes are wrapping up the regular season. Class A and Class B girls will begin region play on Tuesday night. Once the regions are completed, the teams will then advance to the SoDak16.

Class A and Class B Boys basketball has one more week of the regular season remaining and regions starting on March 1st. Class AA Girls and Boys don't play a region qualifier round and start with the SoDak16. Class AA Girls SoDak16 will be played on March 5 with Class AA Boys SoDak16 on March 6.

All of the top-ranked teams from last week kept their positions this week except for West Central in Class A Girls. St. Thomas More and West Central were tied for first in last week's poll, but this week the voters gave the nod to St. Thomas More to officially put them in first heading into the region tournaments.

Notable changes this week include O'Gorman and Brandon Valley entering the top five in Class AA Boys, Sioux Valley jumping ahead of Sioux Falls Christian after a head-to-head victory in Class A Boys, and Hanson closing out the top five in Class B Girls.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 22 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record points received, and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

Washington (17) 13-1 88 1 Yankton (1) 15-3 73 2 Roosevelt 12-5 51 3 O’Gorman 11-6 29 NR Brandon Valley 12-6 15 RV

Receiving votes: Mitchell 8, Harrisburg 6.

Class A

Vermillion (18) 19-0 90 1 Sioux Valley 19-1 71 3 SF Christian 14-4 46 2 Dakota Valley 17-2 44 4 Winner 18-2 17 5

Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 2.

Class B

De Smet (18) 19-1 90 1 Canistota 18-2 65 4 Howard 17-3 57 3 Viborg-Hurley 14-4 37 2 Dell Rapids St. Mary 15-4 15 5

Receiving votes: White River 4, Platte-Geddes 1, Potter County 1.

Girls basketball

Class AA

Washington (18) 13-2 90 1 Harrisburg 16-2 72 3 Aberdeen Central 16-2 50 2 O’Gorman 14-5 37 4 Brandon Valley 12-5 14 5

Receiving votes: Stevens 5, Mitchell 2.

Class A

St. Thomas More (10) 19-1 80 T-1 West Central (7) 18-2 79 T-1 Winner (1) 18-2 56 3 Hamlin 18-2 37 4 SF Christian 17-3 18 5

Class B

Corsica-Stickney (11) 18-2 82 1 Castlewood (6) 17-0 76 2 White River (1) 18-1 57 3 Ethan 17-3 35 4 Hanson 16-3 16 RV

Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 2, Howard 1, Herreid/Selby Area 1.