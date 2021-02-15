South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll February 15, 2021

Just when we all think we have all of the answers, some of the team's around the state start posing new questions.

The last few weeks of the South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll has been consistent in terms of the top-five teams ranked in each. There was a little movement here and there, but nothing that's been too insane.

That has all changed for this week. Two #1 ranked teams from last week lost games including Aberdeen Central (AA Girls) dropping a game to 2-14 Brookings. Sioux Falls Christian (A Girls) drove across the state in freezing cold temperatures to lose to West Central. Both teams have found themselves knocked out of the #1 spot in their classes.

If this past week proved anything, it's that each class is pretty open in regards to who could walk out as a state champion in one month. The regular season for Girls Class A and Class B comes to a close this week with region play starting next Monday. There's a little under two weeks left of the regular season for the rest of the classes to maneuver for seed positions heading into regions and the SoDak16. Everything is up in the air as of now.

And we wouldn't want it any other way!

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Feb. 15 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record points received, and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys basketball

Class AA

Washington (17) 12-0 85 1 Yankton 13-3 62 3 Roosevelt 10-5 42 5 Mitchell 13-3 41 4 Harrisburg 11-3 24 2

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 1.

Class A

Vermillion (17) 16-0 85 1 SF Christian 13-3 66 2 Sioux Valley 16-1 44 4 Dakota Valley 14-2 43 3 Winner 16-2 10 5

Receiving votes: St. Thomas More 7.

Class B

De Smet (17) 17-1 85 1 Viborg-Hurley 13-3 65 3 Howard 16-2 41 2 Canistota 15-2 40 4 Dell Rapids St. Mary 14-4 15 RV

Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 7, White River 2.

Girls basketball

Class AA

Washington (12) 10-2 79 2 Aberdeen Central (5) 15-1 66 1 Harrisburg 14-2 52 3 O’Gorman 13-5 25 RV Brandon Valley 12-4 18 4

Receiving votes: Mitchell 14, Rapid City Stevens 1.

Class A

T-1. St. Thomas More (8) 17-1 72 1 T-1. West Central (7) 16-2 72 3 Winner (2) 16-2 59 2 Hamlin 16-2 35 4 SF Christian 15-3 17 5

Class B

Corsica-Stickney (11) 17-2 79 1 Castlewood (5) 15-0 70 2 White River (1) 15-1 53 3 Ethan 15-3 23 4 Viborg-Hurley 14-3 21 5

Receiving votes: Hanson 9.