South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll December 17, 2018

After playing against two of the top-ranked teams in Minnesota, the Lincoln Patriots have fallen out of the top five in Class AA girls.

Lincoln had a tough week of basketball as they fell to city-rival Washington on Tuesday night and had to follow that up with two straight games against some of the best teams in the region in St. Michael-Albertville and Hopkins. With a 1-2 overall record, the Patriots have been moved out of the top five in the Class AA girls poll (for the record, I still voted them 4th overall and didn't penalize them for the Minnesota losses).

Class AA girls is the only class in this week's poll to see a new #1. O'Gorman dropped an out-of-state contest to Hopkins at the Sanford Pentagon last Saturday night, and that loss cost them the #1 ranking. O'Gorman still received more first-place votes than Brandon Valley, however, the Lynx received more votes overall.

The Roosevelt boys have jumped up to #2 in Class AA boys, while Tea Area and Sioux Falls Christian continue to control Class A boys.

The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Dec. 17 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received, and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

Yankton (22) 4-0 113 1 Roosevelt 3-0 85 3 Lincoln (1) 2-0 70 5 Stevens 2-2 24 2 Huron 3-1 16 NR

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 12, O’Gorman 9, Sturgis 6, Washington 5, Pierre 3, Watertown 1, Harrisburg 1.

Class A

Tea Area (23) 3-0 115 1 SF Christian 4-0 92 2 St. Thomas More 3-0 50 5 Pine Ridge 3-1 45 3 Red Cloud 4-1 20 4

Receiving votes: Parker 19, Dakota Valley 2, Vermillion 1, Todd County 1.

Class B

Bridgewater-Emery (19) 1-0 110 1 Clark/Willow Lake (3) 3-0 88 2 White River (1) 5-0 78 3 Timber Lake 4-0 42 5 Aberdeen Christian 3-0 11 RV

Receiving votes: Sully Buttes 8, Dell Rapids St. Mary 4, Kimball/White Lake 2, Colome 2.

Girls

Class AA

Brandon Valley (9) 3-0 98 2 O’Gorman (14) 2-1 97 1 Harrisburg 3-0 68 4 Washington 4-0 57 5 Stevens 3-1 19 RV

Receiving votes: Lincoln 5, Brookings 1.

Class A

St. Thomas More (21) 2-0 112 1 Lennox (2) 3-1 91 2 Winner 3-0 71 3 Aberdeen Roncalli 3-0 13 RV Todd County 6-0 12 RV

Receiving votes: Garretson 11, Miller 11, Vermillion 9, McCook Central/Montrose 8, Hamlin 3, Sioux Falls Christian 2, Dell Rapids 1, Belle Fourche 1.

Class B

Ethan (17) 3-0 109 1 Warner (6) 3-0 98 2 De Smet 4-0 63 5 Corsica-Stickney 3-0 25 RV Castlewood 1-1 21 3

Receiving votes: White River 14, Clark/Willow Lake 8, Faith 4, Kimball/White Lake 2, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 1.