South Dakota Peach Festival Father’s Day Weekend

Summertime and fresh peaches go together like dads and recliners! So maybe it is no mistake that the South Dakota Peach Festival is happening on Father's Day weekend this year.

So get dad out of that recliner, round up the kids and head out to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds for the 2019 South Dakota Peach Festival , Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16!

Of course, there will be food, lots of food! About a dozen food vendors with infinite, delicious, food and beverage decisions for you to make, will be on hand. And don't forget about the World's Largest Peach Cobbler made with 75 gallons of fresh peaches!

Shopping will also play a big role at this family-fun event, with over 20 merchant vendors.

Entertainment includes inflatables for the kids, a freestyle motocross stunt show, balloon rides, South Dakota country music star Hailey Steele (from NBC's "The Voice") will be performing and there will be a huge classic car show on Dad's day, (Sunday, June 16).

Admission is a free-will donation and non-perishable food donation, all to benefit Feeding South Dakota, McCrossan's Boys Ranch, and St. Francis House.

Source: Sioux Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau