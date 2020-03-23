South Dakota Now at 28 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

The number of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in South Dakota has now doubled since last Friday (March 20).

The South Dakota Department of Health's website now lists an additional seven positive tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 28.

For the first time, the coronavirus has been confirmed in Charles Mix, Codington, Hughes, and Lyman counties.

Previously, positive tests came from Beadle, Bon Homme, Brown, Davison, McCook, Minnehaha, and Pennington counties.

There are 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Beadle County. Minnehaha County has five, while Davison and McCook have two each.

As of Monday (March 23), 762 people in the state have been tested with 265 cases still pending.