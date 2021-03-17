South Dakota Moving to Next Phase of COVID-19 Vaccinations

The list of people in South Dakota who are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination is about to get longer.

The State Department of Health has announced that individuals in Phase 1E of South Dakota's vaccine priority list will be allowed to obtain their first shots, Monday, March 22.

Included in that group are fire service personnel and other critical infrastructure workers, including:

Water and wastewater

Energy

Finance

Food service

Food and agriculture

Legal

Manufacturing

Shelter and housing

Transportation and logistics

Information technology and communications

To date, 315,171 doses of vaccine have administered in South Dakota to 201,813 people, with about 35 percent of the population receiving at least one shot

Once Phase 1E is complete, South Dakota will move to Phase 2 on the priority list, which will include all state residents age 16 and older. That is expected to begin in early May.

As of Wednesday (March 17) there are 2,107 active COVID-19 cases in the state with 68 hospitalizations.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 101,745 confirmed and 13,221 probable coronvvirus cases in South Dakota with 1,915 deaths and 110,994 recoveries.