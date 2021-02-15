South Dakota / Minnesota Residents Asked To Conserve Electricity

With record-breaking low temperatures in South Dakota and Minnesota residents are being asked to help conserve electricity.

According to Dakota News Now, all East River Electric Customers are being asked to conserve energy until Wednesday. The electric company explained that is requesting this because of the extremely cold weather conditions. They are hoping by conserving your electric usage and reducing the demand on the power grid will help cut down on the risk of widespread and extended electrical outages.

They are asking everyone to do things like turn down their thermostat a few degrees, delay the use of large appliances, and turn off unnecessary lights, etc.

Membership for East River Electric includes 24 distribution electric cooperatives and one municipal electric system in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. The organization serves 250,000 homes and businesses.

And according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, we are going to stay in the deep freeze for a while.

Washington's Birthday: Sunny and cold, with a high near -4. Wind chill values as low as -25. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around -21. Wind chill values as low as -34. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 0. Wind chill values as low as -36. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of flurries before midnight, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -18. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 10. South wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 16.