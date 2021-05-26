South Dakota Memorial Day Weekend Camping Forecast

Memorial Day weekend kicks off Friday. It's also referred to as the “Official Start To Summer”. AAA forecasts that more than 37 million Americans are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend. Millions of people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from their homes between Thursday, May 27, through Monday, May 31.

If you are one of the thousands of campers that will be filling the campgrounds across the state of South Dakota you may want to take along some warm clothing.

South Dakota National Weather Service Meteorologist In Charge Todd Heitkamp commented that “as the Memorial Day Holiday approaches, many outdoor enthusiasts are wondering about the forecast. Well, it definitely feels a lot more like March than May. High temperatures will be in the ’60s and showers will be scattered across the area throughout the Holiday Weekend.”

Here is the Sioux Falls Tri-Stare Area forecast from the NWS...

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 pm, then showers likely between 1 pm and 4 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. High near 57. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Memorial Day: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.