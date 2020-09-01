South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll September 1, 2020

Four Sioux Falls schools were ranked in the preseason poll for Class AA. After one week, only two remain.

The newest South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll has been released with O'Gorman and Washington as the lone two Class AA Sioux Falls schools to remain ranked. The Knights are at the top of the class with 12 first-place votes, while Washington sits fifth overall after starting the season 1-1. Roosevelt (0-2) and Lincoln (0-1) both dropped out of the top-five after the first week.

Sioux Falls Christian remains the unanimous favorite in Class A after a 2-0 start to the season. The Chargers picked up wins over Tea Area and Brandon Valley. The only change in the Class A Poll is Rapid City Christian entering the top-five.

Faith has entered the rankings in Class B and replaced Ethan. The rest of Class B remains unchanged heading into this week.

Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Aug. 31, 2020. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points, and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

O'Gorman (12), 1-0, 64, 1 Watertown (1), 2-0, 45, 5 Aberdeen Cent. 2-0, 30, RV Huron, 2-0, 26, RV S.F. Washington 1-1, 19, 2

Receiving Votes: Harrisburg (1-0) 10; S.F. Lincoln (0-2) 1

CLASS A

S.F. Christian (13) 2-0, 65, 1 Dakota Valley 1-0, 52, 2 Winner, 1-0, 37, 3 Madison, 2-0, 26, 4 R.C. Christian, 5-0, 12, RV

Receiving Votes: McCook Central-Montrose (1-1) 1; Miller (0-0) 1; Garretson (3-0) 1

CLASS B

Northwestern (13) 2-0, 65, 1 Faulkton Area 1-0, 47, 2 Warner 1-0, 42, 3 Chester Area 2-0, 28, 4 Faith 1-0, 7, RV

Receiving Votes: Ethan (0-1) 2; Bridgewater-Emery (2-0) 2; Elkton-Lake Benton (0-0) 1; Langford Area (1-0) 1