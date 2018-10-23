South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll October 23, 2018

Remember last week when we said nothing changed in the poll and everyone seemed to have found their spot in the rankings? We jinxed it.

This week's edition of the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll features a new top-team in Class AA, a first-place vote picked up by a team in Class A, and one spot being changed in Class B.

Class AA appears to be even as we head towards the postseason. O'Gorman was in the top spot in Class AA for a few weeks, but that spot has returned to Rapid City Stevens after a strong week by the Raiders. Washington even received a couple of first-place votes this week.

Sioux Falls Christian has been the favorite in Class A all season long, but Miller appears to be gaining some traction in the poll. Miller received one first-place vote this week after continuing their strong 25-2 regular season.

Northwestern continues to dominate the Class B poll, and the one change this week comes in the 4th spot. Faith has jumped Ethan with a 25-1 overall record.

Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Oct. 22, 2018. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points, and previous ranking.

Class AA

R.C. Stevens (6) 28-1 57 2 O'Gorman (5) 24-5 56 1 S.F. Washington (2) 25-4 43 3 Watertown 19-5 26 4 Huron 14-6 12 5

Also Receiving Votes: Mitchell (13-7)

Class A

S.F. Christian (12) 25-8 64 1 Miller (1) 25-2 53 2 McCook Central-Montrose 21-3 38 4 Winner 23-3 20 3 St. Thomas More 29-5 10 RV

Also Receiving Votes: Wagner (25-4) 9, Hill City (28-6) 1

Note: Elk Point-Jefferson, ranked fifth last week, did not receive a vote

Class B

Northwestern (13) 31-2 65 1 Warner 29-2 52 2 Chester Area 21-5 39 3 Faith 25-1 17 5 Ethan 23-5 13 4

Also Receiving Votes: Burke (25-6) 4, Philip (23-5) 3, Arlington (20-6) 2