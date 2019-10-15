South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for October 15, 2019

This week's South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll has the Washington Warriors back into the top-five.

Washington has jumped back into the Class AA poll and is currently ranked fifth entering this week of play. The Warriors were previously ranked as high as number one this season before falling outside of the poll. Watertown remains the class favorite with 16 first-place votes.

Class A saw no changes this week. Class B had the same five teams from last week wit ha flip between Faith and Chester Area.

Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 14, 2019. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, record, points, and previous ranking.

Class AA

Watertown (16) 15-1 80 1 O'Gorman 14-3 63 2 Huron 11-4 45 3 S.F. Roosevelt 14-7 29 4 S.F. Washington 11-5 20 RV

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central (10-6) 2, S.F. Lincoln (9-6) 1

Class A

Dakota Valley (12) 22-2 76 1 Miller (2) 20-2 59 2 S.F. Christian (2) 18-8 56 3 McCook Central-Montrose 18-3 28 4 Hill City 22-0 19 5

Receiving Votes: Groton Area (17-4) 1, Winner (15-4) 1

Class B

Northwestern (16) 27-0 80 1 Faulkton Area 16-3 63 2 Faith 16-2 38 4 Chester Area 17-7 30 3 Ethan 17-3 19 5

Receiving Votes: Kadoka Area (20-2) 4, Burke (20-4) 3, Gayville-Volin (22-4) 2, Castlewood (15-2)