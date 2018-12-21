South Dakota Man Reported with Acute Flaccid Myelitis

The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting its first case of Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) this year.

AFM is a rare but serious condition, most often diagnosed in children, that affects the nervous system, causing muscles to weaken.

“AFM is a rare but serious condition, most often diagnosed in children, that affects the nervous system, causing muscles to weaken," said Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist. "Most cases of AFM had a mild respiratory illness or fever consistent with a viral infection before they develop muscle weakness, but no specific cause has been identified.”

The Department of Health says the case is an adult who experienced a mild respiratory illness with fever prior to developing muscle weakness. The individual was reported to the Department of Health in November.

The Department of Health is working with the CDC to investigate and classify patients suspected of having AFM. In addition, the Department continues to remind healthcare providers about AFM and the need to report patients suspected of having AFM.