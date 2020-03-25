South Dakota Legislature Veto Day

Although the full body of the South Dakota Legislature will not be in their usual setting, lawmakers will consider bills vetoed by Governor Kristi Noem. And since the restrictions on public gathering, all business will be conducted from home via electronic conference.

In a release from the South Dakota Legislative Research Council, Senator Brock Greenfield stated, "While electronic Veto Day may be unusual, given current events, it is necessary. It's just as important that we do it without putting anyone's health in jeopardy," Greenfield said.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are scheduled to convene at 11:00 AM this Friday.

South Dakota Public Broadcasting will provide livestream coverage of the session, making the process open to the public.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app