South Dakota Legislature: State Budget, Hemp, Sales Tax Hike

South Dakota lawmakers this week are set to pass a state budget and debate bills to legalize industrial hemp and address the Legislature's commitment to scale back a 2016 sales tax hike.

Lawmakers will reshape the current state budget and approve the next one before closing out the main portion of the 2019 session on Wednesday.

Representatives on Monday are expected to send a bill to legalize industrial hemp to Noem, who has asked lawmakers to hold off this year.

The House will also debate whether to accept the Senate's changes to a bill that legislators are discussing after the state won the ability to collect sales taxes from out-of-state internet retailers. Republican Rep. Chris Karr, the sponsor, wants a conference committee to negotiate differences between the chambers.

