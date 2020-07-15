On the heels of finding out that Americans are sleeping less during the COVID-19 pandemic, comes word about what we might be doing with all of that time we're not snoozing.

Drinking.

A new American Addiction Centers survey of 3,000 Americans over the age of 21 finds that the average adult spent 172 hours drunk during the lockdown

And if that number sounds high to you, wait until you see what the tally was for South Dakota drinkers!

The Mount Rushmore State logged a mind-boggling 468 hours to lead the nation in time intoxicated. That's the equivalent of 19 days and 12 hours!

South Dakota was one of only two states (New Mexico was the other) to average more than 400 hours.

STATES WITH MOST DRUNK HOURS IN LOCKDOWN (American Addiction Centers)

South Dakota - 468 New Mexico - 444 New Jersey - 375 Montana - 339 Colorado - 337 Connecticut - 288 Minnesota - 272 Georgia - 261 (tie) North Carolina - 234 (tie) Maine - 234 (tie) Mississippi - 234

STATES WITH FEWEST DRUNK HOURS IN LOCKDOWN (American Addiction Centers)

Nevada 33 Idaho 44 Kentucky 50 New Hampshire 66 (tie) Pennsylvania 74 (tie) Louisiana 74 Nebraska 79 Michigan 93 Hawaii 94 Arkansas 83

The survey also uncovered a couple of alarming trends.

14 percent of Americans said they’ve been drunk more during lockdown than before it while and nearly one-in-five of us say we hide our drinking from our partners.

Another survey, by Morning Consult, shows that younger adults are most likely to overindulge with one-in-four Millennials and nearly one-in-five Gen Xers admitting to upping their alcohol intake.

The excessive pandemic drinking has caught the attention of the American Heart Association which issued a warning about the increased risks for liver disease, obesity, breast cancer, depression, suicide, accidents and a wide range of cardiovascular problems, including high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation, stroke, and heart attack.