South Dakota Is One of the Ten Best States for Landing Your Dream Job
The notion of a 'dream' job means different things to different people.
It can be a specific location, a certain level of compensation, hours, or a field of interest.
Whatever your 'dream' job is a new survey says you have a good chance of finding it in South Dakota.
A New York Federal Reserve consumer expectations survey ranked the Mount Rushmore State as the ninth-best state in the country to land one of those primo jobs.
The survey says South Dakota is offsetting losses in ag-related businesses with solid growth in manufacturing where 2,200 jobs have been added in the past year, a 5 percent increase.
BEST STATES FOR LANDING A DREAM JOB (CNBC, NY Federal Reserve)
- Nevada
- Utah
- Washington
- Arizona
- Idaho
- Florida
- Texas
- Oregon
- South Dakota
- South Carolina
Nationally, the survey showed that workers’ confidence in finding a new job after losing their current position is at its highest level ever - 61.5% in May — up by nearly two percent from the month before.