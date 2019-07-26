The notion of a 'dream' job means different things to different people.

It can be a specific location, a certain level of compensation, hours, or a field of interest.

Whatever your 'dream' job is a new survey says you have a good chance of finding it in South Dakota.

A New York Federal Reserve consumer expectations survey ranked the Mount Rushmore State as the ninth-best state in the country to land one of those primo jobs.

The survey says South Dakota is offsetting losses in ag-related businesses with solid growth in manufacturing where 2,200 jobs have been added in the past year, a 5 percent increase.

BEST STATES FOR LANDING A DREAM JOB (CNBC, NY Federal Reserve)

Nevada Utah Washington Arizona Idaho Florida Texas Oregon South Dakota South Carolina

Nationally, the survey showed that workers’ confidence in finding a new job after losing their current position is at its highest level ever - 61.5% in May — up by nearly two percent from the month before.