South Dakota Is One of the Ten Best States for Landing Your Dream Job

Clipart

The notion of a 'dream' job means different things to different people.

It can be a specific location, a certain level of compensation, hours, or a field of interest.

Whatever your 'dream' job is a new survey says you have a good chance of finding it in South Dakota.

A New York Federal Reserve consumer expectations survey ranked the Mount Rushmore State as the ninth-best state in the country to land one of those primo jobs.

The survey says South Dakota is offsetting losses in ag-related businesses with solid growth in manufacturing where 2,200 jobs have been added in the past year, a 5 percent increase.

BEST STATES FOR LANDING A DREAM JOB (CNBC, NY Federal Reserve)

  1. Nevada
  2. Utah
  3. Washington
  4. Arizona
  5. Idaho
  6. Florida
  7. Texas
  8. Oregon
  9. South Dakota
  10. South Carolina

Nationally, the survey showed that workers’ confidence in finding a new job after losing their current position is at its highest level ever - 61.5% in May — up by nearly two percent from the month before.

Filed Under: Jobs, South Dakota
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top