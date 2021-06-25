South Dakota Is One of The Best States For Berry Picking

There is nothing better nor more rewarding than fresh garden produce. And when the fresh pickings are fruit there is nothing sweeter!

But did you know that South Dakota is actually one of the best states in the entire country for berry picking?

South Dakota comes in at number ten on the list for picking berries based on a couple of different factors according to Gurney's Seed & Nursery Co.

Those factors were: number of berry farmers per 100K, the average annual difference from 70 degrees Fahrenheit, average annual precipitation, and growing season in the largest city based on population.

And out of this research, it was determined that South Dakota ranked within the top five best states for strawberry picking.

"While sometimes dismissed as flyover country, America’s heartland is another berry picking haven. In fact, the 19-state region houses nine of the top 20 states to hit the berry patches"-Gurney's Seed & Nursery Co.

Strawberries in general are usually one of the easiest berries to grow. Did you know South Dakota also within this study was ranked within the top twenty list coming in at number sixteen for raspberry picking?

So if you've seen these two types of berries taking over at our local farmers market that is held every Saturday from 8:00 AM- 1:00 PM or have had an easier time grow one of these two different types of berries now you know why.

Strawberries and raspberries are both easier to grow in South Dakota's yearly climate, weather patterns, and soil.

Source: Gurney's Seed & Nursery Co.