Move over Mount Rushmore there's a new big South Dakota carving on the block. South Dakota is now home to the world's largest Smokey Bear! The new chainsaw artwork stands 30 feet tall and is 25 feet wide.

Brothers Jordan and Jarrett Dahl with the help of other artists from around the United States constructed the big bear in 10 days.

Get our free mobile app

The Dahl's posted a thank you on their Facebook page saying, “Thank you to the following artists that traveled so far to help make this happen! Abby Peterson, Kyle Thomas, Micheal Koeppel, Scott Hanson, and Shane Thompson. Come visit Smokey in Hill City, SD!”

Hill City, South Dakota Google Maps

KX News is reporting that the U.S. Forest Service awarded the Hill City School District recognition for their aid back in 1939 when 25 school students helped in battling an area wildfire.

Hill City Mayor Kathy Skorzewiski proclaimed “Now, therefore, I, Kathy Skorzewski, mayor of the city of our city, on behalf of the citizens of our city do hereby recognize and welcome Smokey Bear on this 10th day of May 2021, as a permanent resident in our community.”

According to the US Forest Service Smokey Bear was born on Aug. 9, 1944, when the U.S. Forest Service and the Ad Council agreed that a fictional bear would be the symbol for their joint effort to promote forest fire prevention. The firefighters who retrieved him were so moved by his bravery, they named him Smokey.

Smokey Bears catchphrase that is still used today is “Only YOU Can Prevent Forest Fires!”