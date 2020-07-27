South Dakota Impacted by Two Different Food-Related Illnesses

While COVID-19 has been at the top of all of our minds over the past four months, there are a couple of other health concerns that have made their way into South Dakota.

The first has been ongoing since May and involves an outbreak of the parasite Cyclospora, which has been linked to a bagged salad mix containing carrots, red cabbage, and iceberg lettuce purchased at ALDI and Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, as well as Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.

The recalled item is labeled as Little Salad Bar brand Garden Salad at ALDI and Hy-Vee brand 12-ounce bagged Garden Salad.

The latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration says the parasite has now sickened 641 people in 11 states, 37 of those cases have resulted in hospitalization.

Cyclospora symptoms include watery diarrhea, with frequent, sometimes explosive, bowel movements. Other common symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps/pain, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue. Vomiting, body aches, headache, fever, and other flu-like symptoms.

Meanwhile, a second food-borne outbreak is impacting the area.

The CDC says nearly two dozen states, including South Dakota, have been hit by a rapidly growing Salmonella outbreak that has already sickened hundreds of people.

The source of the bacteria has yet to be identified.

As of Friday (July 24), 212 reported cases spread over 23 states. While 31 people have been hospitalized, no deaths have yet been reported. Six of those illnesses are from South Dakota.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps and usually show up between six hours and six days after exposure.