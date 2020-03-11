South Dakota Hospitals Ranked Second-Best in Nation

Getty Images/Thinkstock

In Sioux Falls, we are quite fortunate to have two world-class medical systems right in our backyard - Avera and Sanford.

Access to those hospital groups is helping propel South Dakota as a whole in a new ranking of the best states for hospitals in America.

The website Priceonomics has published a new list from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and PsyDPrograms ranking each state and Washington DC as to the quality of nearly 3,700 local hospitals based on 57 different categories like patient experience, mortality, and safety of care.

Overall, the Mount Rushmore State is second only to Wisconsin on the best states list, in large part due to the Avera hospital network putting five South Dakota locations in the five-star category.

STATES WITH HIGHEST RATED HOSPITALS

  1. Wisconsin
  2. South Dakota
  3. Utah
  4. Hawaii
  5. Idaho
  6. Alaska
  7. Minnesota
  8. Montana
  9. Indiana
  10. Colorado

STATES (and Districts) WITH LOWEST RATED HOSPITALS

  1. Washington DC
  2. New York
  3. Nevada
  4. Florida
  5. Mississippi
  6. Arkansas
  7. New Jersey
  8. New Mexico
  9. Tennessee
  10. Connecticut
  11. Delaware

As for individual places, Cincinnati, Ohio beat out Austin, Texas and Indianapolis, Indiana on the rankings of the cities with the highest-rated hospitals in America.

Hospitals in Las Vegas are the lowest rated in the nation.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Filed Under: Health, Healthcare, Hospitals, Sioux Falls
Categories: Articles, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top