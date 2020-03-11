South Dakota Hospitals Ranked Second-Best in Nation

In Sioux Falls, we are quite fortunate to have two world-class medical systems right in our backyard - Avera and Sanford.

Access to those hospital groups is helping propel South Dakota as a whole in a new ranking of the best states for hospitals in America.

The website Priceonomics has published a new list from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and PsyDPrograms ranking each state and Washington DC as to the quality of nearly 3,700 local hospitals based on 57 different categories like patient experience, mortality, and safety of care.

Overall, the Mount Rushmore State is second only to Wisconsin on the best states list, in large part due to the Avera hospital network putting five South Dakota locations in the five-star category.

STATES WITH HIGHEST RATED HOSPITALS

Wisconsin South Dakota Utah Hawaii Idaho Alaska Minnesota Montana Indiana Colorado

STATES (and Districts) WITH LOWEST RATED HOSPITALS

Washington DC New York Nevada Florida Mississippi Arkansas New Jersey New Mexico Tennessee Connecticut Delaware

As for individual places, Cincinnati, Ohio beat out Austin, Texas and Indianapolis, Indiana on the rankings of the cities with the highest-rated hospitals in America.

Hospitals in Las Vegas are the lowest rated in the nation.