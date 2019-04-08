South Dakota Highway Patrol to Graduate Nine Recruits

PIERRE, S.D. – Nine new recruits officially become South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers at a graduation ceremony this Friday, April 12. The ceremony will begin at 10:00 AM in the State Capitol Rotunda in Pierre. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is the guest speaker.

New troopers of Class 61 have completed a one-year period which started with the recruits making the initial application to the Highway Patrol. After being selected, the recruits completed eight months of training which included basic law enforcement training, attending the South Dakota Highway Patrol Recruit Academy and finally, field training.

The graduating recruits and their duty stations are: Brandon Akron, Mobridge; Jordan Anderson, Presho; Jonathan Barthel, Milbank; Kellen Hood, Belle Fourche; David Koch, Aberdeen; James Linn, Sturgis; Jordan Moses, Pierre; Mason Ostenson, Belle Fourche; and, Blake Richters, Pierre.

The new troopers will receive their patrol cars which will be parked behind the state Capitol. Many of the graduates are scheduled to be on duty as early as Saturday, April 13.

