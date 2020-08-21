South Dakota High School Football Begins for 11B, 9-Man Schools

South Dakota high school football will begin tonight (August 21) with the opening of games for Class 11B, 9AA, 9A, and 9B.

After months of the unknown with the ongoing pandemic, what will be familiar is the sound of football continuing on here. "Week 0" as it's officially dubbed begins tonight with games all across South Dakota featuring the smaller schools.

Local area teams like Alcester-Huson, Baltic, Beresford, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan, Centerville, Colman-Egan, Dell Rapids St. Mary, Garretson, and Viborg-Hurley will all be playing their first games of the season.

Please note that each district has different rules in regards to attendance in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some schools will have no restrictions, while others will. Consult with your local schools before heading out to a game.

Here's a look at where the teams in the South Dakota Prep Media Preseason Poll are playing tonight (all times listed as Central Time)

Class 11B

Winner (14) 82 (@ Stanley County, 7:00) Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (4) 75 (@ Wagner, 7:00) McCook Central/Montrose 37 (@ Beresford, 7:00) Sioux Valley 33 (vs. Redfield, 7:00) St. Thomas More 29 (@ Hot Springs, 8:00).

Class 9AA

Viborg-Hurley (18) 90 (vs. Corsica/Stickney, 7:00) T-2. Bon Homme 56 (vs. Platte-Geddes, 7:00) T-2. Lemmon/McIntosh 56 (@ Mott-Regent N.D., 8:00) Deuel 38 (Open) Hamlin 12 (@ Dakota Hills, 7:00)

Class 9A

Canistota/Freeman (18) 90 (vs. Chester Area, 7:00) Howard 64 (vs. Castlewood, 7:00) Gregory 42 (@ Gayville-Volin, 7:00) De Smet 35 (@ Clark/Willow Lake, 7:00) Sully Buttes 19 (@ Warner, 7:00)

Class 9B

Wolsey-Wessington (10) 77 (vs. Parkston, 7:00) Colman-Egan (6) 72 (@ Centerville, 7:00) Dell Rapids St. Mary (1) 51 (@ Florence/Henry, 7:00) Langford Area 29 (@ Herried/Selby Area, 7:00) Harding County (1) 18 (vs. Wall, 7:00)

For the entire list of tonight's games, click here.