Rain, sleet, sun, or a foot of snow, the South Dakota high school basketball tournaments this weekend will be played as scheduled.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association has confirmed that the combined Class AA tournament in Rapid City, combined Class A tournament in Sioux Falls, and the Class B boys tournament in Aberdeen will be played Thursday-Saturday as originally set.

Working with the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the SDHSAA mandated that all teams, officials, and staff leave for their destination on Tuesday to avoid any potential weather issues. The AA teams in Rapid City have arrived and will proceed with their regular practice times on Wednesday and the tournament to begin on Thursday.

For those that were unable to make the trip, we will have complete coverage of the Class AA tournament from Rapid City on ESPN 99.1, online with our live stream, and also with our ESPN 99.1 app .

Class AA Schedule

Class A Schedule

Class B Schedule