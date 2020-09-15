South Dakota Has Fewest COVID Restrictions: Updated

As the United States continues to deal with the effects of a global virus outbreak, some states have pulled back on reopening their economies while others have eased restrictions.

In the latest report of the states with fewest COVID-19 restrictions released on September 14 by the personal-finance website WalletHub, several states have moved around the list.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics including restrictions on 'non-essential' businesses, temperature checks at restaurants limiting of public gatherings, shelter-in-place orders, requiring face masks in public, and penalties for non-compliance.

Hawaii, Maine, and Washington D.C. have all dramatically scaled back their reopening efforts and increased restrictions in the light of increased cases since the last report on August 11, while other states like Texas, Michigan, and North Carolina have accelerated their reopening.

However, there is one state in the country that has consistently lead the country in the fewest Coronavirus restrictions, South Dakota. Ever since WalletHub has been tracking state-by-state COVID-19 restrictions, South Dakota has come consistently come out on top with the fewest.

Like a lot of things in life, the COVID-19 outbreak has unfortunately become highly politized. People are divided on a proper response to the virus, some accuse politicians of not doing enough, others say politicians are doing a great job.

Keeping that in mind, here are COVID-19 restriction rankings for South Dakota (1=fewest):

1 st – Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public

– Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public 1 st – Workplace Temperature Screening

– Workplace Temperature Screening 1 st – State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants

– State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants 1 st – Travel Restrictions

– Travel Restrictions 2 nd – Large Gatherings Restrictions

– Large Gatherings Restrictions 1 st – Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order

– Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order 1 st – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses

– Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses 1 st – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars

– Reopening of Restaurants and Bars 1st – Working from Home Requirements/Recommendations