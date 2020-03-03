Sioux Falls Bishop Dudley House Needs Your Help

The Bishop Dudley House is asking for your help to keep its guests warm on these cold winter nights.

The Bishop Dudley House does not have the washer and dryer power to wash 150+ blankets every day to keep our facility clean and healthy for all that stay with us. That means we currently are unable to provide blankets to our guests when they stay.

With the help of some creative thinkers, we now have a custom blanket design that would provide a warm, comfortable blanket for our guests that is able to be wiped down and disinfected instead of washed in a washer.

Please CLICK HERE and consider donating $40, the cost of 1 blanket, so we can keep our guests WARM at night!

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota offers daytime and overnight emergency shelter for the homeless and vulnerable. For overnight services, there is room for 80 men, 20 women and seven families at the House, located at 101 N. Indiana Ave. A wide range of other social service providers offer additional essential services aimed at providing a hand up to those in need.