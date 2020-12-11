As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to sweep through our cities South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has signed orders that will affect schools and businesses.

Governor Noem this week took action by signing executive orders to give flexibility as South Dakota continues to fight the spread of COVID-19.

According to a State release, Executive Order 2020-33 makes various statutory and regulatory suspensions affecting businesses and schools in the state. These suspensions will continue through the duration of the COVID-19 state of emergency.

On Thursday the South Dakota Department of Health said there were 30 people who died due to the coronavirus and adding 704 new cases in the state. There are currently 1,177 active cases in South Dakota.

Also on Thursday a U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

The question remains, how soon will we see the vaccine here?

Associated Press also contributed to this article.