South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Selects Seventh Circuit Judge

Governor Kristi Noem announced Thursday (February 28) that Joshua Hendrickson will serve as judge for South Dakota’s Seventh Judicial Circuit.

“Josh is a respected attorney and a leader in his community,” said Noem. “I’m confident his commitment to service and justice will make him an excellent judge.”

Hendrickson is a native of Kearney, Nebraska. After graduating from Kearney High School, Hendrickson attended the University of Nebraska where he obtained a degree in anthropology as well as his Juris Doctor from the University of South Dakota’s School of Law.

“I am truly honored to be selected to this position by Governor Noem,” said Hendrickson. “I have enjoyed serving the community that I love over the last 15 years as a Deputy State’s Attorney, and I look forward to continuing my service as a Circuit Judge for the Seventh Judicial Circuit.”

Hendrickson has served as a prosecutor for the Pennington County State’s Attorney Office in Rapid City since 2003, where he works on high level felony cases and victim-based crimes. In 2016, he was a recipient of the Victims Champion Award for his work on cases related to domestic violence. Hendrickson is a member of the South Dakota State Bar Association, National District Attorneys Association, and South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association.

Hendrickson lives in Rapid City with his wife, Dr. Kari Scovel Hendrickson, and three kids. In his free time, he enjoys coaching his sons in little league baseball.

Source: SD.GOV