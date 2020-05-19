South Dakota Gets Share of $10.25 Billion for COVID-19 Testing

With billions of dollars headed to the state level in support of the coronavirus pandemic, South Dakota will be seeing just under $60 million. That according to Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) which in a news release indicates the amount is new funding. This funding is part of the Trump Administration’s broader effort to ensure that states, territories, and tribes have the resources necessary to meet their testing goals as they begin to reopen.

And how will it help South Dakota? By providing critical support to develop, purchase, administer, process, and analyze COVID-19 tests, conduct surveillance, trace contacts, and related activities.

CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, MD says we are not defenseless in the battle against this pandemic. “Readily accessible testing is a critical component of a four-pronged public health strategy – including rigorous contact tracing, isolation of confirmed cases, and quarantine."

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday by the South Dakota Department of Health bringing the total to 46 in the state. The report today also adds 58 new positive cases of the coronavirus with 130 more recoveries. The Sioux Falls area recorded 19 new cases Tuesday.

Now when it comes to other funding specifically from private sources the South Dakota Community Foundation will provide support to verified nonprofits and community organizations directly addressing the needs of those affected by the virus. They are still not certain of the longer-term effects the situation will have on our partners but are working to respond as needs arise.

Source: Department of Health and Human Services