South Dakota Gas Prices Trickle Down as Stocks Rise

Gas stocks are on the rise and that is helping keep gas prices lower.

This hasn't caused gas prices in South Dakota to drop sharply, but they have dropped. Since last week we are down a penny on average to $2.66 per gallon. One month ago the average price was $2.71 and a year ago we were paying $2.89 per gallon, according to AAA.

“On the week, nearly half of all states saw gas price averages decrease by at least a nickel,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “While gasoline demand increased week-over-week, it wasn’t enough to stay on pace with the huge jump in gasoline stocks. Therefore, pump prices continue to decline across the country.”

The average price of gas in Sioux Falls is steady over last week at $2.52 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. The cheapest gas in town is at Fleet Farm, Flying J Truck Stop, and Costco at $2.39 per gallon. Most stations are selling gas between $2.49 and $2.55 per gallon.