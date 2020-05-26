South Dakota Gas Prices Heading Back to $2 Mark

As the number of people heading back to work and moving around a lot more after locking down at home for a couple of months due to COVID-19, the price of gas is also moving upward.

The average price for a gallon of gas today in South Dakota is $1.81. A week ago it was $1.74 and one month ago it was just $1.64. Contrast with the more normal price of one year ago when fuel cost $2.78 per gallon.

“Americans have seen significantly cheaper-than-normal gas prices for the past two months. However, those low prices – as well as crude oil prices – have been pushing more expensive” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson in a press release. “While motorists will see pump prices continue to increase, AAA does not expect the summer average to be as expensive as last year’s season.”

The average price of gas in Sioux Falls is slightly lower than the state average according to GasBuddy.com. South Dakota's largest city has an average price of $1.78. The cheapest gas in town can be found for $1.59 at Costco and Sam's Club. At most places in town gas is priced between $1.72 and $1.79.

Gas went up by just six cents in the last week in South Dakota, but two neighboring states had some of the largest increases. Minnesota's gas prices went up by 12 cents per gallon and North Dakota's went up by 11 cents.