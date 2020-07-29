South Dakota Gas Prices Creep Up, National Prices Dip

My family and I just drove across the state for a quick Black Hills vacation. The biggest expense, despite driving a large SUV, was not gas. However, the prices we saw across the state varied and went up while we were there.

According to AAA, the price of gas in South Dakota has increased slightly over the past week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded will run you $2.15. That is a penny more than a week ago and six cents more than a month ago. Nationally the average price of gas per gallon is down a penny to $2.18.

“Pump prices are mostly pushing cheaper across the country as gasoline demand wanes over the past few weeks,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson in a statement. “Gas prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the rest of the summer due to COVID-19 concerns, with the national average possibly reaching $2.25.”

Locally, however, the upcoming Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is probably at least partially responsible for the uptick in gas prices in the state. While staying in our cabin outside of Lead, the gas price at the local station we drove by jumped four cents the day we left.

In Sioux Falls the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.13 per gallon. That is steady from a week ago and only up about a penny over the last month.

The members-only stations at Costco and Sam's are the cheapest places to get gas at $1.85 per gallon. The truck stops along I-90 are around $1.95 per gallon. Most stations in town are selling for around $2.14 per gallon.