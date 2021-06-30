South Dakota Farmers Get Relief with Gov. Noem’s Executive Order

The access to hay for farmers in South Dakota has just received the Governors approval. Governor Kristi Noem on Tuesday signed an executive order allowing farmers and ranchers in the state to mow ditches and supplement their hay supplies in order to keep feeding livestock.

“Growing up on the family ranch, I know how difficult it can be to feed cattle during dry times,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “This increased flexibility will allow producers to immediately gain access to hay for their livestock. With a mild winter and early spring, most of the pheasant hatch is well behind us, and we do not expect this move to affect pheasant numbers. Reports from the field look fantastic for the upcoming pheasant hunting season.”

The order allows for ditch mowing in the eastern part of the state as drought conditions have reached severe drought status in most counties. Extreme status in the counties of Campbell, McPherson, Walworth, Edmonds, Potter, and Faulk in the north-central part of South Dakota. And Brule, Aurora, Gregory, Charles Mix, and Bon Home in south-central South Dakota.

Executive Order 2021-09 is effective immediately and will remain effective through August 31, 2021.