South Dakota Coyotes Women’s Basketball Climbs to No. 21 in Latest AP Poll

The University of South Dakota women's basketball team continues to roll through its schedule and it has earned them their highest ranking in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll this season.

USD (19-2, 8-0) has won its first eight conference games by an average margin of 35.5 points per game. The Coyotes have averaged 81 points per game and the rest of the country is starting to now pay attention.

The Associated Press has moved the Coyotes up to the number 21 spot in the latest top-25 women's poll. This is the fourth straight week that the Coyotes are ranked, and this week featured the biggest jump in the poll for the Coyotes as they moved up three spots. In total, three mid-major teams including South Dakota are ranked in the AP Top-25 this week.

USD will go on the road this week as they travel to Omaha on Wednesday (January 29) and Denver on Sunday (February 2).

  1. South Carolina (26)     19-1      746       1
  2. Baylor (3)                  17-1      716       2
  3. Oregon                      17-2      671       4
  4. UConn                       18-1      665       3
  5. Louisville (1)              20-1      643       5
  6. Stanford                    18-2      599       6
  7. NC State                    19-1      552       8
  8. UCLA                        18-1      528       10
  9. Mississippi St.          18-3      500       9
  10. Oregon St.               16-4      479       7
  11. DePaul                     19-2      437       11
  12. Gonzaga                  20-1      382       13
  13. Kentucky                 15-3      380       12
  14. Florida St.                17-3      379       14
  15. Texas A&M              17-3      352       15
  16. Arizona                    16-3      288       18
  17. Maryland                 16-4      273       20
  18. Iowa                       17-3      240       19
  19. Arizona St.               15-5      212       16
  20. Indiana                    15-5      152       17
  21. South Dakota           19-2      127       24
  22. Tennessee               16-4      125       23
  23. Northwestern           17-3      111       22
  24. Missouri St.              16-3      73         -
  25. Arkansas                 16-4      56         21

Others receiving votes: Princeton 44, TCU 7, Florida Gulf Coast 7, LSU 2, West Virginia 1, Stony Brook 1, Rutgers 1, Texas 1.

Source: University of South Dakota

