The University of South Dakota women's basketball team continues to roll through its schedule and it has earned them their highest ranking in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll this season.

USD (19-2, 8-0) has won its first eight conference games by an average margin of 35.5 points per game. The Coyotes have averaged 81 points per game and the rest of the country is starting to now pay attention.

The Associated Press has moved the Coyotes up to the number 21 spot in the latest top-25 women's poll. This is the fourth straight week that the Coyotes are ranked, and this week featured the biggest jump in the poll for the Coyotes as they moved up three spots. In total, three mid-major teams including South Dakota are ranked in the AP Top-25 this week.

USD will go on the road this week as they travel to Omaha on Wednesday (January 29) and Denver on Sunday (February 2).

South Carolina (26) 19-1 746 1 Baylor (3) 17-1 716 2 Oregon 17-2 671 4 UConn 18-1 665 3 Louisville (1) 20-1 643 5 Stanford 18-2 599 6 NC State 19-1 552 8 UCLA 18-1 528 10 Mississippi St. 18-3 500 9 Oregon St. 16-4 479 7 DePaul 19-2 437 11 Gonzaga 20-1 382 13 Kentucky 15-3 380 12 Florida St. 17-3 379 14 Texas A&M 17-3 352 15 Arizona 16-3 288 18 Maryland 16-4 273 20 Iowa 17-3 240 19 Arizona St. 15-5 212 16 Indiana 15-5 152 17 South Dakota 19-2 127 24 Tennessee 16-4 125 23 Northwestern 17-3 111 22 Missouri St. 16-3 73 - Arkansas 16-4 56 21

Others receiving votes: Princeton 44, TCU 7, Florida Gulf Coast 7, LSU 2, West Virginia 1, Stony Brook 1, Rutgers 1, Texas 1.

Source: University of South Dakota