The University of South Dakota has announced that they will be limiting attendance at upcoming December basketball games.

USD will continue to follow NCAA protocols and advice in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes limiting the number of fans that can attend games at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Attendance will be open to students and to Coyote season ticket holders.

As of now, two home games will have limited attendance. This includes the USD women's game against Lipscomb on December 6 and the men's game against Drake on December 16. Fans that are not season ticket holders or students will be able to watch the games online through the USD Coyotes website or catch the women's game on Midco Sports Net.

Both the USD men's and women's teams will see a heavier home schedule with the start of 2021 and conference play. USD will wait to make a decision on whether they will be limiting attendance at those events at a later time.

The USD women's team sits at 0-2 on the season following two tough losses to #1 South Carolina and #18 Gonzaga at the Bad Boy Mowers Classic at the Sanford Pentagon. Following their next game against Lipscomb, the Coyotes will travel to Wichita State and Bradley to close out December.

Road games continue to be the story for the USD men's team. The Coyotes are 0-2 after losses to Colorado and Drake at the Little Apple Classic in Manhattan, Kansas. South Dakota will travel to Lincoln to take on Nebraska on December 1, then head to Kansas City on December 5. USD will participate in the Dakota Classic at the Sanford Pentagon on December 10-12 when they play North Dakota, North Dakota State, and South Dakota State. They close out December with the home game against Drake at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.