South Dakota Couple Wins Free Wedding

A couple from South Dakota had a wedding planned for the summer of 2020.

But sadly due to a positive COVID-19 test the day before the wedding ceremony, they had to pull the plug entirely; as the groom was the individual who tested positive.

And Renee Bauman, the owner of Hitch Studio in Brookings, SD, wanted to help out couples like Tanner and Libbi whose big day had been impacted by Coronavirus.

"A few weeks ago, the owner of Hitch Studio in Brookings, Renee Bauman, started accepting applications for a wedding giveaway worth $33,000. She wanted couples, who had been affected by COVID-19 in some way with their wedding, to submit their story on why they deserved a free celebration. She said 54 couples applied for the giveaway. Bauman and more than 20 other vendors voted for the couple they thought deserved it the most, and Tanner and Libbi won the giveaway"- Dakota News Now.

The couple was married via a very intimate ceremony over Zoom with their pastor and close friends and family.

The wedding ceremony that the couple won will be proudly put on by local vendors from Sioux Falls and Brookings.

These vendors will all come together to help the couple with everything they could want from catering, wedding planning services, videography, photography, and clothing.

The new wedding ceremony date for this happy couple will be on May 16, 2021, at f Schade Vineyard and Winery in Volga, SD.

Source: Dakota News Now