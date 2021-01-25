41.4 million and 21.8 million are both huge numbers.

But when it comes to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination in the United States, those numbers aren't big enough for some people.

According to a new report from Forbes, 41.4 million doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been distributed to states across the nation, with 21.8 of those doses actually being administered.

And while some states are struggling to get their citizens inoculated in a timely fashion, South Dakota continues to be one of the success stories in vaccine distribution.

The latest Bloomberg Vaccination Tracker, the Mount Rushmore State trails only three others when it comes to the percentage of available vaccine doses actually being administered.

North Dakota leads the way with 85.4 percent, followed by West Virginia (84.5%), New Mexico (77.9%), and then South Dakota (75.5%).

Experts credit South Dakota for speeding the vaccine rollout by making even more groups eligible, like law enforcement and corrections staff.

States like California, Virginia, Alabama, Minnesota, and Kansas, which have all administered less than 50% of their available vaccine doses.

The South Dakota Department of Health says that as of January 23, 77,350 doses of the vaccine have been distributed statewide with 18,220 people receiving both of the required two doses.

The state is currently providing vaccinations to everyone in phase one of Group 1D:

Individuals ages 65 and up

High-Risk individuals

Up next in phase two of Group 1D:

Individuals with two or more underlying health conditions

Educators

Funeral Service workers

Nationwide, 200 million additional vaccine doses are expected by the end of March, with more possibly on the way if vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca get the necessary government approval.

